Pile burning scheduled near Figueroa Mountain next week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Prescribed pile burning will take place near Figueroa Mountain and other forest locations on March 7 and March 10 next week, according to the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

The goal of the prescribed burn is to reduce the risk of wildfires, as planned fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires, said Luz Bantilan, spokeswoman for the Air Pollution Control District.

"Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation," Bantilan said.

Roughly 1-10 acres of slash from dead trees and brush will be burned during the planned burn, according to Bantilan.

The burns will take place on March 7 and March 10 from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., depending on weather and air quality conditions.

"This burn depends on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal," Bantilan said. "If the conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled."