Talking to kids about war, changing COVID rules

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two years of dealing with the pandemic has been especially hard on children and teens. And now, many are worried and asking questions about the war in Ukraine.

Navigating how to talk to children about what's going on can be tough for parents. Suzanne Grimmesey from Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness joined News Channel 3 Midday to discuss ways for kids and adults to cope.

There is more talk about mental health, globally, due to the pandemic. This is a great opportunity for all to be proactive in caring for their mental health or emotional well-being.

Prioritize sleep (our moods and our immune systems need it!)

Know your personal signs of stress

Stay active, get outdoors

Eat healthy

Practice kindness toward others

Give yourself a meditation break

Behavioral Wellness is offering the Headspace Meditation app at no cost right now, for our community. Available in English and in Spanish. Headspace is a technology application created with one mission in mind: to improve the

health and happiness of the world. Currently reaching 70 million users in 190 countries. Headspace was one of the first meditation apps in the world and remains a leader in mindfulness and mental training.