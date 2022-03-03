Santa Barbara Police officer injured, transported to hospital while making arrest

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A Santa Barbara Police officer was seriously injured and taken to the emergency room for treatment while attempting to arrest a 40-year-old homeless man for prowling, according to the police department.

The police department received a report around 1 a.m. on Thursday from a homeowner on the 3000 block of Calle Noguera about a suspicious subject prowling on the back patio of their home, according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.

The homeowner awoke to unusual noises in their backyard and saw a "male dressed in all dark clothing lurking" around their home, Ragsdale said.

Multiple officers responded to the incident, and one saw a subject matching the description of the prowler.

The officer attempted to ran the subject, and the subject – later identified as a 40-year-old transient – fled on foot toward State Street, according to Ragsdale.

Officers converged on the man around State and Calle Crespis, and when the officer who chased the suspect on foot gave verbal commands, the suspect failed to comply, Ragsdale said.

"When Officers were able to catch up to him, he started to physically fight the officers. Officers utilized control holds to take custody of (the suspect)," he continued.

While the suspect was fighting with the officers, one of them was seriously injured and taken to the emergency room at Cottage Hospital for a broken hand, Ragsdale said.

The suspect also sustained a minor injury and was treated by paramedics on scene.

The suspect was booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail for the misdemeanor count of prowling and the felony count of resisting a police officer by force, Ragsdale said, adding that he also had an outstanding felony arrest warrant.

His bail is set at $100,000.