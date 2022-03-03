Cox to provide free long-distance calling to Ukraine, Hungary, Romania, among other countries amid Ukraine crisis

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Cox Communications on Thursday announced that it will provide all Cox Voice customers with free long-distance calling to various countries near Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis overseas.

Vox Voice customers will receive the free calling to Ukraine, Hungary, Romania, Poland, Bulgaria, and Moldova "to help keep them connected with their families" during the current events in the region, said spokeswoman Charla Batey.

At least until March 7, Cox customers will receive free unlimited direct-dial long distance calls for current and new customers, Batey said.

This includes calls to both landline and wireless phone numbers, she added.

No action is required on the part of customers, as long as they have Cox Voice services.