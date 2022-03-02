Old cannon on Stearns Wharf to be fired off for the first time in years

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The old wharf cannon on Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara will be fired off for the first time in 10 years on Wednesday afternoon as part of the wharf's 150th anniversary celebrations.

It has been so long since the cannon has been fired that the city had to get a cannon expert out to the wharf to rehab it, said Chris Bell, spokesman for the city's waterfront operations.

The return of the cannon boom will take place around 4:40 p.m., shortly after Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse and other council members give remarks, Bell said.

Stearns' Wharf merchants are holding Wharf Wednesdays on the first Wednesday of each month to celebrate the iconic wharf's anniversary.

Wednesday's festivities include a brief commemoration ceremony by the mayor and council members, a library on wheels, the return of the cannon boom, and live music by Santa Barbara-based cover band, Hoodlum Friends.