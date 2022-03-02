Goleta City Council approved permanent pickleball court at community center

GOLETA, Calif. – Following several public hearings, the Goleta City council on Tuesday night approved converting an existing tennis court at the Goleta Community Center into four pickleball courts.

"The Goleta community is passionate about pickleball and will soon have permanent pickleball courts to use at the Goleta Community Center," said city spokesman Jaime Shaw.

In addition to the renovation of the existing tennis court, a fifth court will be striped to accommodate both basketball and temporary pickleball, according to Shaw.

The community center temporarily converted one of its courts into a temporary pickleball court in the fall of 2019, and in the late spring of 2020, the popularity increased and the one court was in high demand, Shaw said.

It is anticipated that the courts will be converted this spring and available for use by the summer, he added.