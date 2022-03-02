All COVID-19 cases at Santa Barbara County Main Jail cleared

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Main Jail has been cleared of COVID-19 following a months-long outbreak among inmates, the county Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday.

The outbreak was first reported on Dec. 8, and a total of 278 inmates had tested positive for the virus since, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

"The Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with Santa Barbara County Public Health and our Wellpath partners to safely care for the health of both our inmates and our staff," Zick said.

Sheriff's Office Custody Command staff will be meeting with the county Public Health Department in the coming days to discuss the possible reinstatement of in-person inmate visitation, she added.