City businesses in Santa Barbara now powered by clean energy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Beginning in March, local businesses in the City of Santa Barbara will begin to be powered with carbon-free electricity as part of the Santa Barbara Clean Energy program.

“The Santa Barbara Clean Energy program is the single most significant action local businesses and residents can take to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change," said Alelia Parenteau, the city’s acting Sustainability and Resilience Director.

"The transition to this new carbon-free electricity service eliminates about 20% of Santa Barbara’s emissions and, for the first time ever, gives us a meaningful pathway to achieving carbon neutrality as a community while also reinvesting in our community.”

Businesses within the city will "effortlessly and dramatically" reduce their carbon footprint and environmental impact by using clean electricity at competitive rates through this new change, Parenteau said.

The city began delivering clean energy to its residents in October, and now, businesses will have the opportunity to take advantage of the clean energy program.

Businesses and residents can choose between four options: 100% Green, Green Start, Resilient, and the standard service that Southern California Edison had already supplied.

The 100% Green option provides 100% carbon-free electricity for about one cent more per kilowatt-hour, according to Parenteau.

"To make the most significant local environmental impact, most commercial customers have been automatically enrolled in this offering," she added.

The Green Start program offers at least 50% carbon-free energy at the same standard rates that Edison charges.

The Resilient option is for customers with solar, who will receive more money for theur annual surplus energy than what Edison offers, Parenteau said.

Resilient customers are also automatically enrolled in 100% Green for any electricity needs beyond what the solar produces, but have the option to opt down to Green Start, she added.

Santa Barbara Clean Energy partners with Edison to ensure the continued delivery of clean energy, and Edison still maintains the poles and wires that bring the clean electricity, according to Parenteau.

Edison will still provide billing services, so customers will only receive one bill.

The clean energy program also offers incentives and energy programs to customers who leverage carbon-free electricity in ways that will greatly help achieve the city's carbon neutrality goals, Parenteau said.

For more information, visit SBCleanEnergy.com or call 805-897-1979.