Santa Ynez River Basin groundwater sustainability plans approved

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - In January, three agencies unanimously approved groundwater sustainability plans for water conservation along the Santa Ynez River.

These plans will be implemented over the next 20 years.

Poor management of groundwater resources can increase pumping costs, dry water wells, degrade water quality, and deplete connected surface water.

Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said, "I am so pleased that the years of hard work put in by the public agencies, groundwater experts, and members of the public involved in the SGMA process have resulted in three Groundwater Sustainability Plans being completed and submitted to the Department of Water Resources. The next step will be implementing the measures determined in the plans to be appropriate for groundwater management within the Santa Ynez River Basin, so we can ensure continued sustainable groundwater use for all water users."

Santa Barbara County Water Agency Manager Matt Young said, "Eight public agencies and many stakeholders have put in years of hard work to put together these plans. We want to be good stewards of our vital groundwater resources, and these plans help us do that."

For more information on the Santa Ynez River Basin GSPs click here.