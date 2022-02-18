Masks still required at all times in Santa Barbara County Superior Court

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Everyone – regardless of vaccination status – is still required to wear approved masks in all of Santa Barbara County's court facilities despite the retirement of the county mask mandate, the Santa Barbara County Superior Court announced on Friday.

Presiding Judge Gustavo Lavayen ordered that everyone entering court facilities continue to wear approved masks, which include N95, KN95, KF94 masks or a combination of surgical mask and cloth mask, according to Court Executive Officer Darrel E. Parker.

The use of gaiters, bandanas, and handkerchiefs as masks is prohibited, Parker added.

The rules apply to all court visitors, attorneys, jurors, staff, and judges.

“This is one more measure to ensure that people are safe when they come to the Santa Barbara Superior Court”, said Lavayen.

Parker said that the court recognizes that the state and the county have lifted their mask mandates for vaccinated persons, but the court wishes to "provide the safest environment within which to conduct court proceedings for everyone involved."