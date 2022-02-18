Boy Scouts holds blood drive in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) -- The Montecito Boy Scouts Troop 33 will hold its fourth blood drive as part of a series of five such events held throughout Santa Barbara County.

The project started back in January and is motivation by a personal cause from Boy Scout leader Salvador Hernandez.

"My mom is a cancer survivor and needed blood transfusions at one point, and that is when I saw the importance for blood donations in our area," said Hernandez.

According to Mr. Hernandez, 17, this is an opportunity to help the blood banks' need for donations that has risen during the pandemic.

The blood drives are part of Hernandez’s Eagle Scout project.

He is currently pursuing the Eagle Scout Award, the highest advancement award the Boy Scouts of America offers.

"It is not just for me, it is also for the community for them to be able to know where to get the help they need and where to give help to those in need" Hernandez said.

Today's location is at the Carpinteria Summerland Fire Department:

Hours: 3-7 pm

Location: 911 Walnut Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013

For more information on how to donate blood click here.