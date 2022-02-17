Rodney Chow shares his American story in a newly published autobiography

CARPINTERIA, Calif - People often make a point of stopping by to say hello to Rodney Chow at the farmers markets in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Ojai.

They also take photos with the Carpinteria rancher around town.

After his success as an U.S. Army soldier scientist during the Korean War , a civil engineer, a developer and a realtor, the 92-year-old can now add author to his list of accomplishments.

Although Chow earned his Masters from USC he went to Santa Barbara City College to learn how to write his autobiography entitled "American as Apple Pie."

That's what a coworker called him years ago, and he took it as a compliment.

"The reason why I named the book “American as Apple Pie “ is because I wanted everyone to know; don’t look at me like a different ethnic minority, look at me as an American.”

The cover is reminiscent of the famous American Gothic painting.

"I put that picture of me with the rake on it, on the farm to show that I'm just like you. I am just another American, another way of saying it is as American as apple pie.

After being unfairly stereotyped, or treated as an ethnic curiosity, Chow considered it a milestone.

He is a fifth generation Californian.

"My family has been here since 1812."

Chow was born in San Francisco and grew up in Los Angeles where his parents emerged from the Great Depression by selling fresh fish and chickens.

He is well aware of the hate crimes against Asians, especially during the panedmic, but he doesn't dwell on it.

"When people first meet you they expect you to be an ethnic person, and be a certain way, but I wanted to show that, no, I am just like you."

Friendships helped him achieve his dreams when he faced prejudice.

"I wanted to show in my book is that it is time for us to quit complaining. If you want to be anywhere, a success, or whatever with friends, you have to come out at least 50 percent."

A tip from his late wife Joy's tennis circle led them from their home Westwood to a property in Carpinteria.

"There was sort of a recession out here, so we took a look at it. We saw the ocean in front, and the mountains behind and we said, 'We will take it.' "

They named it Bright Spring Ranch after the bright spring day their adopted granddaughter, Chloe, was found in a basket in a market in China.

Chow grew apples at first.

"Most of the people say, well, you can’t grow apples here. It is not cold enough," said Chow, "but I said I have seen them in backyards, and so I planted about 400-500 trees, Gala and Fuji."

He wasn't ready to truly retire.

"I became a realtor right about the same time. I was selling mainly in Oxnard and Ventura."

Chow still keeps in touch with friends from school , the Army, and work.

Friend and former realtor Cat Patterson said," I think the most admirable thing about Rodney is he is just a down to earth, simple, hardworking man."

Her husband Pat Patterson agrees and says everyone seems drawn to Rodney.

"He is a great guy."

These days Chow uses a makeshift walking stick to check on the Kishu tangerines now growing on his property.

He is a ladies man, too, who enjoys making jewelry out of petrified wood.

As for the secret to his longevity, Chow credits his good health to his genes, and lack of bad habits.

"I don’t smoke and I don’t drink."

But you might hear Chow cuss in Cantonese every now and then.

"I don’t know which I learned first, I grew up in a mixed neighborhood and everybody learned to cuss in everybody’s language"

If you see him at the market don't hesitate to say hi.

"You have to get out there, and be the one to initiate the friendship.

That is the spirit of his autobiography.

He has sold more than 400 books at farmers markets. They are also available on Amazon.

Chow said he is already thinking about writing another book about one of his grandfathers who found gold during the California Gold Rush.

For the latest chapter on Rodney Chow's story tune in to NewsChannel 3 Thursday at 6 & 11 p.m.