Santa Barbara City Council appoints Rebecca Bjork as city administrator

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday appointed Rebecca Bjork as the new city administrator.

“We are pleased to appoint Rebecca Bjork to the role of city administrator. Her performance in the interim capacity has been accomplished and progressive and we have every confidence that her experience, management skills, and dedication will continue to be an asset to the City of Santa Barbara," said Mayor Randy Rowse.

Bjork was serving as the interim city administrator since September 2021, following former city administrator Paul Casey's departure.

She has worked with the city for more than three decades, serving as the interim Community Development director, Public Works director, and Water Resources manager.

During her time as the interim Community Development Director, Bjork initiated work to simplify the land development process and was "instrumental" in the work to address homelessness and encampments during the pandemic, according to the city.

She oversaw the city's largest department when she worked as the Public Works director, and managed nearly 300 employees and a $138 million budget, the city said.

While she served as the Water Resources manager from 2007-14, Bjork was key to many of the city's renewal and replacement projects for water and wastewater mains, street infrastructure, and major facilities, according to the city.

Bjork gas a bachelor's degree from Grinnell College and a master's degree from Cal State Northridge.

“It’s an honor to continue to serve the community in the role of city administrator," Bjork said.

"We have exciting opportunities and challenges facing us in the coming years. I’m very fortunate to be supported by City employees who provide the public with exemplary service, on all levels."