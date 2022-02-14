Oak Park Dance Floor begins restoration project

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara City Parks and Recreation Department said it will start on a project to restore the 96-year-old Oak Park Dance Floor on Monday, Valentines Day.

The Oak Park Dance Floor, located at 600 W Junipero St., will be closed for this restoration project from Monday, Feb. 14 through early April, according to the Parks and Rec Department.

The department said the dance stage has received minor repairs over the years, but that after 96 years, it's time for a larger restoration project.

John Palminteri / KEYT

This restoration project will include:

Comprehensive waterproofing of the entire structure.

Removing and replacing all visible framing including, sheeting, perimeter skirting, benches and handrail/guardrails.

Evaluating lumber for damage, and replacing as needed.

Creating a 1% pitch on the new dance surface to aid water run-off.

Sealing all plywood seams and hardware penetrations and waterproofing the entire surface to match existing color.

Replacing and securing benches to the perimeter fencing and cantilevering with steel armature to minimize standing water.

Replacing dance floor, stair fascia and ramp past and handrails.

Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department

The Parks and Rec Department said this dance floor hosts a diverse array of dance and fitness programs every week, and that they look forward to reopening a newly restored version of the popular venue.

