SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A 40-year-old man was found dead near a homeless camp in Santa Barbara on Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers discovered his body on the 1000 block of Nopalitos Way around 9:50 a.m. on Monday, according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.

No foul play is suspected at the time, and the man's name is being withheld pending next of kin notification, Ragsdale said.