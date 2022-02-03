Santa Barbara City Fire knocks down early morning house fire downtown

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara City firefighters knocked out an early morning house fire on De La Guerra Street on Thursday.

The fire broke out on De La Guerra Street near North Alisos just after 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Arriving units found smoke and flames coming from the structure, according to Battalion Chief Robert Mercado.

One person was safely out of the building and no other people were found inside, Mercado said.

There were, however, five cats still in the building.

Firefighters were able to rescue two of the cats, and three were found deceased, according to Mercado.

The fire was under control in roughly 10 minutes.

The cause is under investigation, but Mercado said it appeared to be electrical in nature.