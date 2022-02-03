COVID-19 outbreak at Santa Barbara County Jail down to seven cases

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- A months-long coronavirus outbreak at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail that has affected 252 inmates was down to just seven active cases as of Thursday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The outbreak was first reported on Dec. 8, and there have been no additional positive cases reported in nearly a week, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Of the total 252 cases reported since the outbreak began, seven remain active, 240 have recovered, and five inmates have been released, Zick said.

In total, 203 inmates reported being asymptomatic, 48 reported having symptoms, and one declined to answer, she added.