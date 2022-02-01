City of Goleta celebrates 20th birthday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Goleta City Council said it will recognize the city's 20th birthday on Tuesday night and has planned a free community event for March 5 to celebrate the occasion.

"The City marks its 20th anniversary by thanking and celebrating its community members, volunteers, elected officials and staff who strive today to preserve and enhance all that is great about 'the Goodland' while working toward a future that is bright for the Goleta of tomorrow," said a proclamation of the city's incorporation anniversary.

The city officially became incorporated on Feb. 1, 2002 after voters approved a measure in 2001 that would approve the city's incorporation.

The city will be celebrating the anniversary with a free community event at La Patera/Stow House on March 5 that will feature a 20-year anniversary video, live music, and other celebration highlights.

Click here to participate in Tuesday's city council meeting.