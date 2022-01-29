Santa Barbara Museum of Art exhibits local student work, scholarships awarded to participants

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara awarded scholarships to 21 local student artists for the 2022-23 academic year.

The Scholarship Foundation said it partnered with the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) to host this Art Scholarship Competition on Jan. 20.

"We are very happy to renew our partnership with the Santa Barbara Museum of Art," said Barbara Robertson, Scholarship Foundation President and CEO. "The work submitted by these talented young artists was consistently strong this year, and we are pleased it will receive a wider audience through this fine exhibit in the SBMA Family Resource Center."

The museum will continue to exhibit the awarded students's art pieces through Feb. 6.

The Scholarship Foundation said the art pieces include paintings, photography and woodwork.

Out of the 21 students awarded from the competition, Katherine Hedrick, a senior at Santa Barbara High School, was awarded the Schall Family Best of Show Prize.

Katherine Hedrick's piece.

According to the Scholarship Foundation, the other art scholarship winners this year include: Eden Andrulaitis (Santa Barbara High School), Josh Brennan (Dos Pueblos High School), Liza Coffin (Providence School), Sarah Collier (Providence School), Gabriella Crisa (San Marcos High School), Jackson Ebbin (Santa Barbara High School), Bella Figueroa (Dos Pueblos High School), Abigail Garcia (Dos Pueblos High School), Ailee Gessert-Ma (Dos Pueblos High School), Evan Grant (Dos Pueblos High School), Emma Holmstrom (Carpinteria High School), Preston Mathis (Dos Pueblos High School), Kailani Neyra Wahlberg (Dos Pueblos High School), Ella Noyes (Providence School), Melina Ochoa (Dos Pueblos High School), Diesel Pirman (Dos Pueblos High School), Katelyn Symons (Dos Pueblos High School), Vicky Tang (Dos Pueblos High School), Jennifer Vazquez Gonzalez (Dos Pueblos High School) and Nansy Velasquez (Carpinteria High School).

