Santa Barbara nonprofit making a difference in the lives of local homeless community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A local nonprofit organization is making the difference in the lives of elders, homeless, low-income residents and others communities in need in Santa Barbara.

Adam's Angels offers clothes, shoes, personal hygiene items and food to those in need.

The pandemic hit vulnerable populations like the homeless especially hard, so Adam McKaig decided to take matters into his own hands.

"I would like people to help one person a day, handing some water or just a smile, this would make us a better community," said McKaig.

He started the organization about two years ago during the pandemic and since then donations have poured in and many people have stepped up to help.

The group meets every Thursday at Ortega Park to make the distribution. Their mission is to make these individual feel equal and not discriminated upon.

For more information on how to make a donation or volunteer, click here.