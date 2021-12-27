Rock Scaling operation to cause road closure on Northbound Highway 101 near Gaviota

GAVIOTA, Calif. - The right lane of Northbound Highway 101 from the Gaviota Roadside Rest area to the Highway 1 Interchange north of the Gaviota Tunnel will be closed periodically Dec. 28.

The closure will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. for a rock scaling operation to enhance public safety, weather permitting.

California Highway Patrol will also stop travelers on the road, to allow Caltrans to remove dislodged rocks from the highway.

CHP says drivers will not be delayed more than 15 minutes.

Electronic message boards will be activated informing everyone to be prepared to stop upon reaching this work zone.

The work will be performed by the Caltrans Maintenance team of Buellton and Caltrans Engineers from San Luis Obispo.