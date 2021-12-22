UCSB Arts and Lectures providing gift of performance

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — This holiday season has been filled with plenty of performances taking place in Santa Barbara.

For those looking to avoid the stress of last-minute christmas shopping, local arts advocate Rod Lathim has a solution.

He is recommending you think outside the box… giving the gift of experience.

“When it comes to gift giving, a lot of people are figuring out that the best gifts are not things that you can wrap in a box but something that you can physically and emotionally experience,” Lathim said.

With this in mind, UCSB Arts & Lectures has created a one-stop shop online offering gift cards and “create your own series” tickets that can be specifically selected towards the preference of the person receiving them.

“With the gift card, they can go onto the website, they can pick out their favorite four events and get 10% off, or they can pick and choose which events they want to participate in this year,” said Meghan Bush, UCSB Arts & Lectures Associate Director.

Starting in January, UCSB is hosting a diverse array of events in some of Santa Barbara’s most iconic theaters.

“One really great opportunity is our dance series. We have six amazing premier American companies coming,” Bush said.

After COVID-19 canceled almost all shows for over a year, the gift of gathering together at a live performance is even more meaningful.

“They come to the theater, they enjoy a performance, they get to see the people that they love their friends and neighbors and they can enjoy this coming together that we missed so much over the last year,” said Bush.

Lathim agrees.

“That social interaction that comes with attending a venue to see dance or music or theater or a speaker is so critical to our mental health and our wellbeing,” he said. “It’s something that people and families can do together and they’ll remember. It feeds our soul, it feeds our spirits.”

This year, presenting the perfect present to someone special could be giving a gift that educates, entertains and inspires.

“There’s nothing like sharing all wonder and inspiration with your loved ones to really create some hope and some joy going into the New Year,” said Bush.

All Arts & Lectures guests must show proof of COVID vaccine upon entry to events.

To purchase tickets or create your own series, click here.