SB Foodbank to hold special food distribution before Christmas day

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara Foodbank is helping to keep the holidays merry and bright with a fresh bag of produce for those in need.

The Foodbank will be holding a special holiday food distribution in one of Santa Barbara's highest need neighborhoods on December 24.

Congressmember Salud Carbajal, 2nd District County Supervisor Gregg Hart, SB Unified School District Board Members Laura Capps and Wendy Sims-Moten will be in attendance.

The bags will be packed with a variety of items including whole turkeys, fresh milk and bread, bags of fruit and veggies, and boxes of nutritious groceries.

The Foodbank says this special holiday food distribution will help put food on the table for more than 300 families and households for the holiday season.

The pack will be at Franklin Elementary School at 1111 East Mason Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.