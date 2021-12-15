Police Activities League hosts Winter Wonderland for local families

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara Police Activities League, known as PAL, hosted it 21st annual Winter Wonderland.

Due to the pandemic they changed it up.

Instead of a holiday meal PAL created a holiday experience at the Carousel House on Cabrillo St. in Santa Barbara.

PAL organizers asked more than 160 children for wish lists and they asked their parents and guardians for a list of what they actually need.

The children got wrapped presents containing both.

They also had a chance to get stickers and coloring books from the California Highway Patrol, and gingerbread house kits to take home.

They took photos with Santa and police officers and enjoyed and outdoor photo booth as well.

Fernando's Churros also set a booth and offered the families fresh made churros and steaming hot chocolate.

The company has a following on Facebook and Instagram.

PAL Executive Director Judie Lugo said, "Sometimes some of these things they cost money, so they are not able to experience it. Money is low this year, and that is what we do here, we give them the full experience that they don't have to worry about how do we pay for this. They can be a family and just let loose and enjoy and we give them photos to make sure they can remember these moments forever."

Isabel Escobedo said she is a single mother of four. She brought two of her sons and said they will have to wait until Christmas to open their presents.

"My favorite part of this is enjoying the families and see them being happy and receiving something for Christmas," said Escobedo.

Santa Barbara Police Department, i3 Vertical, Tri County Produce Company, 911 AtEase International, and community members provided the gifts and financial contributions that made the event possible.