Public Works crews clearing mud on Refugio Road after storm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Works crews are working to clear Refugio Road of mud and debris following last night's storm.



(Photos: Santa Barbara County Public Works)

The roadway, about 3 miles up from Highway 101, is blocked near the Circle Bar B Guest Ranch and Stables. The area was already under an evacuation order, due to the Alisal Fire. The wildfire burned 16,970 acres when it started on October 11, 2021.

Public Works says peak rain rates above the Alisal burn area were around 1-inch per hour, exceeding the U.S. Geological Survey thresholds for debris flows.

No other significant mud or debris flow issues have been reported.