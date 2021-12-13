Santa Barbara County health officials warn of health risks related to stormwater runoff

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Public Health officials are warning residents of health risks related to stormwater runoff before the rainstorm on Monday.

Health officials warn of untreated rain water that will flow into the ocean, creeks and other waterways during the rainstorm.

Rainfall is forecasted for the next two days throughout the Central Coast.

Public Health is recommending to avoid swimming, playing or surfing in ocean and creeks for at least three days after the rain.

They say contact with untreated storm water may increase the risk for rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting and diarrhea.

Beachgoers should also avoid areas near the outfall from drainpipes and creeks that enter the ocean following a rain event as storm water runoff may carry high levels of bacteria and pollutants.

Sport harvesters should wait at least 10 days after rainfall to harvest shellfish. There are high bacterial levels, pesticide, herbicide and motor oil grease flushed into the ocean with the storm runoff may contaminate the shellfish beds. This could cause serious illnesses including gastroenteritis, septicemia, salmonellosis, and hepatitis.

