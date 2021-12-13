One dead in crash on Shoreline Drive in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- One man died in a crash on Shoreline Drive in Santa Barbara on Saturday.

At around midnight, Santa Barbara police received reports of a serious crash on the 700 block of Shoreline Drive.

At arrival, they found that pick-up truck crashed into a tree.

Santa Barbara Police, Harbor Patrol Officers, City Fire Department and AMR responded to this crash.

Officers found that driver of the silver Toyota pick-up truck veered off the road and crashed into the tree.

The driver did not wear a seatbelt at the time, Santa Barbara City Fire extricated the driver from the truck. Both the driver and the passenger in the truck were transported to Cottage Hospital by AMR. The passenger, who wore their seatbelt, suffered severe injuries.

Around three hours later, the driver, identified as a 27-year-old man, died from his injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

It is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol played a factor in this crash.