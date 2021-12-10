Jersey Mike’s opens new location in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. -- Jersey Mike's opened a new location on Wednesday in Goleta.

The new sandwich restaurant is located at Fairview Center.

This will be the third location in the Goleta/Santa Barbara area.

"It's not just a job, this is really about a culture. And we believe in promoting our kids and giving them an opportunity; you never know. Making a sandwich does impact others and you have a chance to feed people that may be starving, or they're having a bad day, and you can change their day with just a sandwich," said store owner Kyanna Isaacson.

Fresh bread is made every morning, veggies chopped every hour, deli meat and cheese are cut right in front of you.