Eyeglass Factory gives free glasses to children in need in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Eyeglass Factory Stores will be providing free glasses to children beginning Friday.

The store is hoping to provide glasses to children in need during the holiday season.

The program runs every year around this time.

Kids 18 and under who declare themselves as financially insecure will be able to get a free pair of glasses.

There are three Eyeglass Factory stores in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Camarillo.

Kids can show up at the store with their prescription or can pay for a $30 exam before receiving their new pair of glasses.

