Dignity Moves breaks ground

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A ribbon cutting took place on Sunday for a new nonprofit called DignityMoves.

DignityMoves is working on ways to deliver cost effective and timely interim shelter for the unhoused.

They broke ground on the 1000 block of Santa Barbara St.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Das Williams said, "The reason why it will make a difference is we will have sight control, meaning somebody is here all the time to make sure the rules are followed."

The housing cabins are similar to Tuff Sheds and domes that have been used in Ventura's River Haven for more than a decade.

The cabins will serve as transitional housing for the residents.

To find out more or to donate visit dignitymoves.org.