Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 12:07 am

Dignity Moves breaks ground

DignityMoves prepares to house unhoused in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A ribbon cutting took place on Sunday for a new nonprofit called DignityMoves.

DignityMoves is working on ways to deliver cost effective and timely interim shelter for the unhoused.

They broke ground on the 1000 block of Santa Barbara St.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Das Williams said, "The reason why it will make a difference is we will have sight control, meaning somebody is here all the time to make sure the rules are followed."

The housing cabins are similar to Tuff Sheds and domes that have been used in Ventura's River Haven for more than a decade.

The cabins will serve as transitional housing for the residents.

To find out more or to donate visit dignitymoves.org.

Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content