Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara to temporarily close for repaving project

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara City will temporarily close Las Positas Road for repaving beginning on December 2.

The two-week project will close Las Positas Road from Cliff Drive to Highway 101.

On December 4, the northbound Las Positas Road will be fully closed from Cliff Drive to Veronica Springs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On December 5, the southbound Las Positas Road will be fully closed from Veronica Drive to Cliff Drive.

There will be traffic control and temporary delays along Las Positas Road.

Drivers are advised to use alternative routes and expect delays and detours.

For more on this project, click here.