Tourists flock to the beach on sunny day before Thanksgiving

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-People who arrived in Santa Barbara before the holiday traffic jams enjoyed a picture- perfect day at the beach.

Athletes got a good workout playing beach volleyball, while parents pushed their children on the swings at East Beach in Santa Barbara.

They said they felt lucky to be enjoying nice weather in November.

Amanda Sobel said her family drove down from the Bay Area for a 4-day vacation before Thanksgiving.

They plan to drive back in time to have a quiet Thanksgiving at home.

Other tourists will be staying in area hotels, and dining out.