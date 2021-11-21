The Rhythmic Arts Project fundraiser returns to Lobero Theatre Dec. 11

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The 23rd benefit for The Rhythmic Arts Project (TRAP) will return to the historic Lobero Theatre on Saturday December 11.

TRAP is a play on words. It's short for contraption and trap is what some drummer's call their drum set.

Drummer and TRAP founder Eddie Tuduri doesn't take it for granted.

And he is grateful for his health during the pandemic.

Tuduri who toured and recorded with the Beach Boys, Rickie Nelson and others for decades, survived throat cancer prior to the last benefit.

That was before COVID became a household word.

He also survived a major body surfing accident in 1997.

The accident in Carpinteria almost left him a paralyzed.

During his recovery from a broken neck Tuderi turned part of the Rehabilitation Institute of Santa Barbara into a rhythm section with patients participating and soon The Rhythmic Arts Project was born.

It has been enhancing the life skills of people with physical and intellectual challenges ever since.

TRAP methods have been published in journals of special education.

"We do peer studies, it's reading, writing, arithmetic creative thinking abstract concepts that address all sorts of social skills," said Tuduri.

He quickly learned ZOOM to keep TRAP students and teachers going globally.

"It was a real can of worms, but we figured it out, and it became a lot of fun. I'm really pleased with how it went for what- a year- I was teaching in Africa, South America all over the states."

Like concerts, in-person lessons are making a comeback.

Past benefits have featured Michael McDonald, John Densmore, and the late Bill Withers and Paul Barrere.

The December 11th show will feature Tata Vega.

"Tata who has been with Madonna, Michael Jackson, Elton John and she got an academy award with her group from "20 Feet From Stardom, " said Tuduri.

Carl Graves, Chris Pinick, Jimmy Calire, Steve Nelson, Bill Bodine and Rick Geragi will also perform with Tuduri.

He calls his band Pockets.

Lin Aubuchon of KTYD will emcee the event that starts at 7:30 p.m.

TRAP students including Dion will also take the stage as special guests.

Tuduri’s is full of gratitude and hopes word of mouth will help fill the seats.

For general and student ticket information visit www.lobero.org.

For TRAP information visit traplearning.org.