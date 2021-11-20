Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival holds pop-up event at Carpinteria Arts Center

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Sea glass fans and ocean lovers had a chance to buy holiday presents at a pop-up.

The Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival held the pop-up at the Carpinteria Arts Center on Saturday.

About 20 vendors took part.

The center's administrative specialist Connie Geston said it offered one-of-a-kind gifts, jewelry and prints.

Organizer Karen Clark said people can find out about future events by checking the festival's Instagram and Facebook.