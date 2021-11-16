Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s tequila truck makes its way to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's tequila and taco truck made its way to Santa Barbara on Tuesday afternoon.

The Mana Mobile served free tacos and tequila at the Paseo Nuevo Plaza.

The Mana Mobile was founded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The food truck partnered with the Unity Shoppe Santa Barbara to help raise funds for the nonprofit.

They provided complimentary tacos and tequila with encouragement for guests to make donations towards the Unity Shoppe.

The tequila is owned by Johnson and was created in the highlands of Jalisco. Johnson worked with a Mexican family-owned distillery to produce the tequila called Teremana.

The Mana Mobile provides complimentary tequila all across the U.S. with a goal to bring "Mana" to America. "Mana" is a part of Johnson's famous phrase, "Mana. Gratitude. Tequila."

The food truck will be staying overnight in order to serve the Santa Barbara City Fire Department tomorrow at the downtown fire station.

