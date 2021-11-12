USPS urging people to ship their packages early ahead of holiday rush

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The holiday season is just right around the corner and USPS is urging people to send their packages earlier than later.

USPS says the 2020 holiday season was a record-breaking year for the Postal Service with more than 13 billion letters, cards and packages being processed and delivered during the pandemic.

The postal service is now urging people to send their gifts ahead of the 2021 peak season.

They are anticipating between 850 million and 950 million packages to be delivered for the 2021 holiday season. They expect over 12 billion letters, cards and packages to be processed and delivered.

USPS will expand their Sunday delivery beginning November 28.

The 2021 holiday shipping deadlines are the following:

Pirority Mail and First-Class Mail - December 9

USPS Retail Ground Service - December 15

USPS Priority Mail Express Military service - December 16

First-Class Mail service - December 17

Fire-Class packages, up to 15.99 ounces - December 17

Priority Mail service - December 18

Priority Mail Express service - December 23

USPS will also be temporarily increasing their prices for Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Parcel Select Ground and USPS Retail Ground and First-Class Package Service. This is all part of the “Delivering for America," the Postal Service’s 10-year plan for achieving financial sustainability and service excellence.

For more on products and pricing, click here.

For more on USPS and their holiday season delivery, click here.