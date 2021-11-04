Santa Barbara police investigating body found near Shoreline Park

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police are investigating after a body was found near Shoreline Park Thursday afternoon.

At around 12 p.m., police responded to the area after the body was seen below the cliffs near the lower section of Shoreline Park.

Police and fire crews worked to recover the body which was difficult to retrieve due to its location and the encroaching tide.

A news crew on scene said the body was covered with a yellow tarp.

By around 2:30 p.m., the body was transferred to the county coroner's office and taken away.

Santa Barbara police are investigating.