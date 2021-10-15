Santa Barbara police search for missing 11-year-old

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department is seeking the public's help locating an 11-year-old who was reported missing on Friday.

Police said Misael Salvador Ramon Ayala was last seen jumping a fence while leaving a local elementary school campus with a skateboard. The specific school was not named.

Staff members at the school said they last saw Misael in the area of Canada Street and Punta Gorda Street in the City of Santa Barbara.

Misael is described as being about 5-foot-5 and weighing around 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a maroon Los Angeles Dodgers hat, a black Sony PlayStation hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black Vans shoes.

Anyone who sees Misael or knows where he might be is urged to call 911 immediately.

Any questions about this missing child case can be directed to the Santa Barbara Police Combined Communications Center at 805-882-8900.