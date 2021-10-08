Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
today at 11:46 am
Published 11:55 am

Santa Barbara restaurants react to Gov. Newsom signing legislations to help small businesses

California Governor Gavin Newsom

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom is in Alameda County today to sign a COVID-19 Recovery Package.

The legislation supports small businesses and restaurants.

Newsom has given relief to small businesses and restaurants throughout the pandemic which includes a $4 billion investment for California's small business relief grant program.

In the press conference, Newsom highlighted and signed three legislations.

They were highlighted by expanding takeout of mixed drinks/cocktails, removing burdens from the state and allowing more flexibility that small businesses have with outdoor spaces, and allowing more pop ups and use of existing space.

Reed Harmon

Reed Harmon is a reporter for NewsChannel 3-12.

