Santa Barbara restaurants react to Gov. Newsom signing legislations to help small businesses

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom is in Alameda County today to sign a COVID-19 Recovery Package.

The legislation supports small businesses and restaurants.

Newsom has given relief to small businesses and restaurants throughout the pandemic which includes a $4 billion investment for California's small business relief grant program.

In the press conference, Newsom highlighted and signed three legislations.

They were highlighted by expanding takeout of mixed drinks/cocktails, removing burdens from the state and allowing more flexibility that small businesses have with outdoor spaces, and allowing more pop ups and use of existing space.