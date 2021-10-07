Deputies rescue person climbing beneath Cold Springs Bridge

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies rescued a person spotted behaving erratically beneath Cold Springs Bridge on Thursday.

The sheriff's office said it happened around 1:02 p.m.

The County Search and Rescue team and fire department responded along with AMR.

Crews said the person was climbing the hillside below the bridge.

After two hours, the rescue was successful and the person was not injured.

At 1:02 pm today, deputies,our Co-Response Team, @sbc_sar, SBC Fire & AMR responded to a subject behaving erratically & climbing in the hillside below the Cold Springs bridge. After two hours, the patient was rescued without injury & will be connected with mental health services. pic.twitter.com/erfBX3noYg — PIO Raquel Zick (@SBSOPIO) October 8, 2021

The sheriff's office said the person will be connected with mental health services.