Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 6:29 pm
Published 9:29 pm

Deputies rescue person climbing beneath Cold Springs Bridge

cold springs bridge rescue 2
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
cold springs bridge rescue 1
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies rescued a person spotted behaving erratically beneath Cold Springs Bridge on Thursday.

The sheriff's office said it happened around 1:02 p.m.

The County Search and Rescue team and fire department responded along with AMR.

Crews said the person was climbing the hillside below the bridge.

After two hours, the rescue was successful and the person was not injured.

The sheriff's office said the person will be connected with mental health services.

Author Profile Photo

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Jessica, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content