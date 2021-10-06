Foodbank of Santa Barbara County purchases warehouse in Goleta

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. --- The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County recently purchased a new warehouse on Wednesday.

The Foodbank bought a $12.7 million warehouse at 80-82 Coromar Drive in Goleta.

Hayes Commercial Group's Liam Murphy and Greg Bartholomew represented the Foodbank in the transaction. Dave Pintard of Pintard Commercial Real Estate and Kristopher Roth of Hayes Commercial Group represented the seller.

The property was consists of two buildings that were built back in 1984. Both buildings total 77,900 square-feet on a 4.3-acre parcel.

The 80 Coromar Drive building is a 57,600 square-foot warehouse building with twenty-foot ceilings, and multiple loading doors, which will be an ideal hub for Foodbank’s South County distribution operations. The 82 Coromar Drive building is a 20,300 square-foot office building that will house its operations team.

The Foodbank has been looking for a new facility to help with its efforts in providing food for those in need during the pandemic.

“In the past 18 months Foodbank has doubled the amount of food and services it provides to the residents of Santa Barbara County,” Murphy said. “We are honored to help Foodbank acquire this property, which will enable them to continue to increase their services, including accepting and distributing food to alleviate food scarcity and insecurity.”

The Foodbank says the location of the warehouse, which is near the corner of Hollister Avenue and Los Carneros Road, will give easy access to the freeway for delivery trucks.

The Foodbank says they plan to occupy a portion of both buildings but will lease additional space to other non-profits and businesses working to improve the community.

Anyone that is interested in leasing the available space in the buildings can reach out to liam@hayescommercial.com or greg@hayescommercial.com.