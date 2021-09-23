Firefighters knock down brush fire near Los Alamos

Santa Barbara - South County

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Fire Department is investigating the cause of a brush fire on Thursday morning near Los Alamos.

At around 9:05 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of eucalyptus trees on fire near Highway 135.

Firefighters arrived on scene to a farming site along Highway 135.

They found that a fire had spread to a large outdoor shed, storage containers and eucalyptus trees.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire within an hour.

Crews are on scene mopping up the fire.

County Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.

No one was injured from the fire.