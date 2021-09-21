CHP giving away bike lights to Isla Vista residents for improved public safety

Santa Barbara - South County

ISLA VISTA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara CHP will be providing bike lights to UC Santa Barbara students on Tuesday.

CHP will give away bike lights to bicyclists on September 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 6550 Pardall Road in Isla Vista.

This is in an effort to prevent bicycle accidents resulting in major injuries.

CHP says bike and pedestrian accidents are the number three cause of trauma seen at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

CHP, in partnership with UCSB faculty, student leaders, Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office and the UC Police Department, will work together to make roads safer for both bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians.

CHP will give out approximately 1,000 removable bike lights which can be mounted to or removed from students' handlebars.

They will also be giving away reflectors, bike helmets and bike safety tips.

The funding for this event was granted by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.