SB Co Education Office offers Adult High School Diploma Program to veterans, internees

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Board of Education is searching for veterans and previously interned citizens to be a part of their retroactive high school diploma program on Thursday.

The program is to help give high school diplomas to individuals who left high school to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces or were placed in internment camps between the 1940s to 1970s.

The County says over 100,000 individuals were interned in relocation camps across the U.S.

“We are honored to recognize the service and sacrifice of these individuals by presenting them with their diplomas,” said Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Susan Salcido. “In 2019, six distinguished veterans received their high schools' diplomas, and we look forward to celebrating the Class of 2022.”

These veterans and previously interned citizens may be granted retroactive high school diplomas through the County's Operation Recognition program.

The eligibility criteria, as established by the California Education Code, are the following:

Individuals who served in WWII – December 7, 1941, to December 31, 1946; the Korean War – June 27, 1950, to January 31, 1955; or the Vietnam War – February 28, 1961, to May 7, 1975; and were honorably discharged from their military service.

Individuals interned in a relocation camp from September 16, 1940, to December 31, 1946.

All recipients must have been enrolled in a high school before enlistment or internment and been unable to receive their diploma due to their enlistment or internment.

Individuals who meet the criteria should apply for their high school diploma and participate in the Operation Recognition graduation ceremony on April 7, 2022.

Individuals may also apply their deceased family members who meet the criteria.

The deadline to apply will be January 14, 2022.

Veterans needing assistance with the required military service documentation may contact the Santa Barbara County Veterans Service Office at 805-681-4500 or 805-346-7160.

For more on this program, click here.