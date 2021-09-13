Unity Shoppe to hold estate sale of items belonging to founder Barbara Tellefson

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Unity Shoppe will hold an estate sale of items once belonging to founder Barbara Tellefson on September 25 and 26.

Tellefson died back in November 2020, she was 84 years old.

She founded the Unity Shoppe which provides basic necessities and skill training to vulnerable populations during times of crisis.

The estate sale proceeds will go directly to the Barbara Tellefson Fund.

“We see it as a sentimental way for us to share Barbara’s collection with the Community she loved while raising money for the organization she founded and poured her heart and soul into for over 50 years,'' said Tom Reed, Unity’s Executive Director. “Among her last requests was for Unity Shoppe to be as free and clear of debt as possible, and this is one way we are able to honor that wish."

The estate sale will be on September 25 and 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The sale will be at 679 Mission Canyon Road in Santa Barbara.

Masks will be required at the sale.