Buellton man arrested after barricading in home of Santa Barbara County Fire employee near Shoreline Park

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A Buellton man was arrested after breaking into a home belonging to a Santa Barbara County Fire employee Sunday night.

At around 7:30 p.m., Santa Barbara police received a report of an attempted breaking and entering on the 1200 block of Shoreline Drive.

The reporter was the homeowner and they were watching the suspect on their home surveillance system.

Santa Barbara police officers responded to the scene at the same time that the homeowner said the suspect had entered the home by breaking a rear window.

Officers set a perimeter around the home and local homeowners were requested to shelter in place.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies assisted with the call.

The suspect was identified as a 21-year-old Buellton man.

Santa Barbara police say the home belonged to a Santa Barbara County Fire personnel.

Police found that the white Dodge sedan parked in the driveway did not belong to the homeowner. After a search of the license plate number, the car was found to have been recently stolen from the Santa Ynez area on Saturday.

Officers were able to put eyes on the suspect in the home and began to give verbal commands for him to come out of the house.

Police say the suspect looked out the window at officers and refused to come out of the home. Police said he appeared to barricade himself in an upstairs bedroom.

Officers were able to gain access to the home through the garage and located the suspect in the upstairs bedroom.

A police dog was deployed but the suspect resisted the police dog.

Police then restrained the suspect for arrest.

The suspect was arrested for burglary, vandalism, possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.

The suspect sustained minor injuries.

His bail is set at $50,000.