SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A toxic chemical spill was reported on the UC Santa Barbara campus late Friday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the Physical Sciences building.

The UCSB Police Department and Santa Barbara County Fire responded to the scene. Students were evacuated from the area. No medical emergencies have been reported.

A fire department spokesperson tweeted the hazardous material that spilled was Hydrogen Bromide.