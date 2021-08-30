Santa Barbara County considers requiring COVID-19 vaccine for county employees

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The County of Santa Barbara wants to know how many of its workers are vaccinated.

The county said it is considering a requirement for its workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine as part of a sweeping effort to control the coronavirus.

However, before that decision is made, a survey is being sent out to all county workers to see how many have already received the shot.

Earlier in the summer, the county said 60% of its workers were vaccinated.

The new number will be presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday leading to the decision on whether or not vaccinations will be required.