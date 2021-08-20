Draughtsmen Aleworks named 2021 Small Business of the Year

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Draughtsmen Aleworks was named the 2021 Small Business of the Year on Friday.

Ventura County Assemblymember Steve Bennett, who represents California's 37th State Assembly District, selected the Santa Barbara/Goleta brewery as the winner. On Wednesday, the team members from Draughtsmen Aleworks joined Assemblymember Bennett in Sacramento to celebrate this recognition.

“It is a great honor to recognize Draughtsmen Aleworks as the 37th Assembly District’s 2021 Small Business of the Year for their dedicated efforts and contributions to our community. During these challenging pandemic times, it has been admirable to see the brewery build on their skills to creatively give back to our community,” said Assemblymember Bennett. “The continued support to local organizations is creating meaningful change and strengthening community services and resources.”

The brewery opened its doors in Goleta back in 2015. They began focusing on craft beer but since then they have grown their beer selections with ciders and hopped tea brews. Recently, the business ventured into wine-making, becoming one of the first breweries to cater to both beer and wine guests.

The brewery gives a percentage of its sales to a nonprofit dedicated to educational opportunities, environmental, and social justice.

The company says its priority has always been building the community.

