Santa Barbara Animal Shelter to close temporary after staff member tests positive COVID case

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Animal Services has temporarily closed their Santa Barbara Animal Shelter due to one of their members testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

On Monday, the shelter is asking the public to bring stray dogs from Santa Barbara to the Santa Barbara Humane during the shelter's temporary closure. The Humane shelter is located at 5399 Overpass Road in Santa Barbara.

“We are so grateful to Santa Barbara Humane for their support and collaboration during this temporary closure,” says Animal Services Director, Angela Yates. “We hope that this partnership will reduce stress for lost dogs and owners hoping to be reunited with them.”

The Santa Maria Animal Shelter continues to stay open for business. Resident can bring stray dogs to the Santa Maria Animal Center at 548 West Foster Road in Santa Maria.

The Santa Barbara Animal Shelter at 5473 Overpass Road will remain close until August 22.

The shelter is expected to reopen on August 23.

To contact the Santa Barbara Humane, you can call 805-964-4777.

To contact the Santa Maria Animal Center, call 805-681-5285.

For more information on the Animal Shelters, click here.